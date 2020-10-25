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Sicko Pedo Joe Biden Molesting Little Girls On C-Span
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69 views • October 25, 2020
I finally found a video of what Biden has been doing for the last 47 years in office. President Trump should play this video on his phone during the debate or during a White House Press Conference, then the whole fake outrage over condemning the Proudboys would go out the window. https://t.co/iGCB1GrJ4y
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