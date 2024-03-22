Scenes showing an IOF Drone Targeting 4 young, unarmed Civilians with Missiles in Southern Gaza Strip

🚨 BREAKING: Al-Jazeera broadcasted exclusive scenes showing an IOF drone targeting 4 young, unarmed civilians with missiles after following them in the Al-Sikka area of Khan Younis in the southern #Gaza Strip.

Two of the young men were immediately martyred. A second missile targeted one of the wounded young men who was able to get a distance away from the first bombing, as was the case with the fourth young man.

The footage was obtained after the drone was shot down by the resistance in early February.