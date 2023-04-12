EVERY - U.S. - CITIZEN MUST UNDERSTAND THIS!!!: FULL EPISODE Secret Life of Symbols - PART IX Incorporating America, with Jordan Maxwell

Jordan Maxwell shares information he has collected which shows that the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA has been established as a federal corporation, and that we are all its assets, securities.

.

Secret symbols have long been used to convey occult teachings and esoteric knowledge of the heavens, life on Earth and the meaning to our existence. For millennia, these secrets were kept by the criminal "elite", for their own benefit. By decoding ancient scriptures and symbols, we gain a new perspective of the clandestine forces which have guided human civilizations through the ages.

.

All around us are the secrets we seek to revealing our connection to the Universe and unlock the deepest truths of human destiny. In this ground-breaking series, Jordan Maxwell discloses what he has come to understand concerning the mysteries hidden in the secret life of symbols, that you were never intended to know. This knowledge frees us from the ties that have long bound us to a secret agenda controlling the course of human evolution.

.

Host: Jordan Maxwell

