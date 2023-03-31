Create New Account
Uncensored: Evidence of Nanotech, Parasites in the Blood ERUPTS Worldwide – Kelly Bacher
Ezekiel34
Published 17 hours ago |
March 28th, 2023

Stew Peters Show: Live blood analysis by Kelly Bacher PROVES nanotech and parasites in the blood of injected and uninjected. Kelly takes us through her evidence, with a call for ALL professionals worldwide to speak up about this immediately before we see mass deaths!

globalistrockefellerilluminaticontrol freaksde-populationezek34tierney

