Prepare The Way Of The Lord

Matthew 3:1-3 KJV

(1) In those days came John the Baptist, preaching in the wilderness of Judaea,

(2) And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.

(3) For this is he that was spoken of by the prophet Esaias, saying, The voice of one crying in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.

