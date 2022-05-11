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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: Jesus' Red Letter Commandments, His final messages to His disciples and to us today
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21 views • May 11, 2022
We often think of the Ten Commandments of the Old Testament as Scripture in distilled form. But Jesus' Red Letter Commandments also sum up the truths of the Old Testament while looking ahead to the time of "the end" which many believe are at hand for us today.
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