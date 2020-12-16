NYPD To Deploy Robotic Dog To Combat Criminals

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According to ABC7 in New York, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is set to receive a new Boston Dynamics robot dog with special features, including an arm to open doors and move objects.
"This dog is going to save lives, protect people, and protect officers and that's our goal," NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit Inspector (TARU) Frank Digiacomo told ABC7.
Dubbed "Digidog," the Boston Dynamics robot weighs 70 pounds and is able to move at a maximum 3 mph.
"This robot is able to use its artificial intelligence to navigate things, very complex environments," NYPD TARU's Deepu John said.
This is the department's only robot dog, and during the latest testing phase, it has been used a few times in the field. The existence of the robot came to light in late October after it assisted in a suspect's arrest in Brooklyn.
This particular robot model, known as Spot, has been put to work in other applications this year, including work on an oil rig, nuclear power plant, car plant, and military base.
Digidog is capable of two-way communication and could also be used by NYPD to enforce mask-wearing - this was seen earlier this year in Singapore.
Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/nypd-deploy-robotic-dog-combat-criminals