BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NYPD To Deploy Robotic Dog To Combat Criminals
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10278 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
823 views • December 16, 2020
"Please put down your weapon, you have 20 seconds to comply!" - ED209

According to ABC7 in New York, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is set to receive a new Boston Dynamics robot dog with special features, including an arm to open doors and move objects.

"This dog is going to save lives, protect people, and protect officers and that's our goal," NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit Inspector (TARU) Frank Digiacomo told ABC7.

Dubbed "Digidog," the Boston Dynamics robot weighs 70 pounds and is able to move at a maximum 3 mph.

"This robot is able to use its artificial intelligence to navigate things, very complex environments," NYPD TARU's Deepu John said.

This is the department's only robot dog, and during the latest testing phase, it has been used a few times in the field. The existence of the robot came to light in late October after it assisted in a suspect's arrest in Brooklyn.

This particular robot model, known as Spot, has been put to work in other applications this year, including work on an oil rig, nuclear power plant, car plant, and military base.

Digidog is capable of two-way communication and could also be used by NYPD to enforce mask-wearing - this was seen earlier this year in Singapore.

Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/nypd-deploy-robotic-dog-combat-criminals
Keywords
nwonypddystopian futurerobocopdigidoged209mr kenny rip
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DeepSeek Co-Designs Huawei AI Chips as DHS Orders Its Removal From Federal Systems

DeepSeek Co-Designs Huawei AI Chips as DHS Orders Its Removal From Federal Systems

Chase Codewell
Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Coco Somers
Unveiling the healing power of dill: Discover this ancient herb&#8217;s health benefits

Unveiling the healing power of dill: Discover this ancient herb’s health benefits

Laura Harris
Weight Loss in Middle Age Tied to Cardiovascular Gains, UCL Study Says

Weight Loss in Middle Age Tied to Cardiovascular Gains, UCL Study Says

Petra Stone
The healing power of clove essential oil

The healing power of clove essential oil

Laura Harris
Study Finds Homosalate in Sunscreens Exceeded Health-Based Guidance Values in Queensland Children

Study Finds Homosalate in Sunscreens Exceeded Health-Based Guidance Values in Queensland Children

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy