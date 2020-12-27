© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Film d'animation | L'homme qui plantait des arbres, d'après le récit de Jean Giono
Follow
1
Share
Report
15 views • December 27, 2020
L'Homme qui plantait des arbres est un film d'animation réalisé par l'illustrateur canadien Frédéric Back pour Radio-Canada en 1987 à partir de la nouvelle du même nom écrite par Jean Giono en 1953.
Il a été distribué simultanément en deux versions : une version française, narrée par Philippe Noiret, et une version anglaise, narrée par Christopher Plummer. La musique a été composée par Normand Roger (en).
Une petite merveille de sensibilité et de poésie.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Il a été distribué simultanément en deux versions : une version française, narrée par Philippe Noiret, et une version anglaise, narrée par Christopher Plummer. La musique a été composée par Normand Roger (en).
Une petite merveille de sensibilité et de poésie.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.