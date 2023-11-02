Create New Account
Hamas drone dropping mini bomb to huge piles of Israeli infantry
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

More on this incident.

Drone of Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas right wing, dropped mini bomb on a large pile of Israeli infantry surrounded by Merkava tanks east of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. UAV threw a craft-made copy of M26A2 hand grenade, killing several soldiers while others fled.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

dronegazaidfgrenadebeit lahia

