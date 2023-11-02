Hamas drone dropping mini bomb to huge piles of Israeli infantry

More on this incident.
Drone of Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas right wing, dropped mini bomb on a large pile of Israeli infantry surrounded by Merkava tanks east of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. UAV threw a craft-made copy of M26A2 hand grenade, killing several soldiers while others fled.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
