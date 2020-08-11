Transhumanism and You

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=326
FROM 2008: It promises a fantastic future in which humans overcome disease, aging, and even death. It just requires us to take the final step and merge fully with machines. But it's secret past in crypto-eugenics reveals a darker future, one in which a GenRich elite rule over the GenPoor masses. Are you ready to give up your humanity?