They write that this is FAB-1500 near Mirnograd (Dimitrov), where the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison are entrenched on the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction.

Two majors

(Yesterday morning, I posted a more distant video of this, but it was said that it was a FAB-3000, so it was probably a FAB-1500, like it says here) - Cynthia

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 12, 2025

▪️ At night, a UAV flying towards Moscow was shot down. 9 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were shot down before midnight over the Bryansk, Rostov, Kursk, and Oryol regions. Later, enemy drones were destroyed in the Rostov region in Donetsk, Novoshakhtinsk, and Kamensky district. Footage of a blaze in Budyonnovsk in the Stavropol Territory, where the Stavrolen chemical plant is located, is circulating online; the governor reported extinguishing a fire in the industrial zone. Two Ukrainian drones were shot down in the sky over the Tula region. Yesterday, the Orsknefteorgsintez refinery in the Orenburg region was attacked, injuring one person.

▪️ Russian Armed Forces attacked enemy targets in the Odessa and Vinnitsa regions, explosions were heard in Pavlograd and Petropavlivka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and Bohuslav in the Kiev region. In the Odessa region, strikes on port infrastructure were reported.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces continues offensive actions; the enemy is restoring the combat capability of assault units, strengthening defensive positions, and restoring logistics. Our artillery struck AFU in the Ryzhevka area on the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors.

▪️ Over Belgorod and the Belgorod district, the air defense system was activated yesterday. In Belgorod, windows were broken in four private houses, facades and fences were damaged, a garage and two trucks were damaged, and a power line was cut.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces reports confident advances of our assault troops in Volchansk and surroundings after heavy fighting. There are also tactical successes near Synelnykove. The zone of control near the Russian border on the Melove-Khatne front section continues to expand.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction, the Russian MoD officially announced the complete liberation of the eastern part of the city. The enemy continues attacks from the southwest direction.

▪️ On the Konstantinovka direction, Russian Armed Forces south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir are clearing the area near Katerynivka, the enemy admits.

▪️ On the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiisk) direction, Russian Armed Forces are expanding the zone of control south of the city. Heavy fighting is ongoing along the entire sector; the enemy constantly counterattacks, with mutual penetration of LoC salients along almost the entire front. Fierce battles are underway near Rodynske and on the outskirts of Mirnograd (Dimitrov).

▪️ The "Vostok" Group of Forces liberated the settlement of Novouspenivske in the Zaporozhye region. The spokesperson for the AFU "South" Defense Forces was forced to admit the loss of control over recently captured settlements by our troops in the direction, explaining the Ukrainian troops' retreat by the high intensity of attacks and artillery strikes.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front near Novodanilivka and Mala Tokmachka, positional battles are ongoing. Russian Armed Forces are making advances in Prymorske and Stepnohirsk.

▪️ On the Kherson direction, yesterday there were reports of Zelensky's visit to the AFU-occupied Kherson. No reports of massive Russian Armed Forces strikes on the city were made yesterday.

▪️ In the Donetsk People's Republic in Gorlivka, two civilians were injured as a result of a strike by a Ukrainian Armed Forces strike UAV on a passenger car.