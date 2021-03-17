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Doctor has huge concerns with the PCR test | Interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi (part 1)
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42 views • March 17, 2021
Doctor has huge concerns with the PCR test | Interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi (part 1) ►http://www.FightTheFines.com
Dr. Mark Trozzi, a former anonymous whistleblower to Rebel News, now goes on the record and speaks out against the use of PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnosis in part one of this interview with David Menzies.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: https://rebelne.ws/2ODQCW5
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelMediaTV/featured
Dr. Mark Trozzi, a former anonymous whistleblower to Rebel News, now goes on the record and speaks out against the use of PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnosis in part one of this interview with David Menzies.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: https://rebelne.ws/2ODQCW5
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelMediaTV/featured
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