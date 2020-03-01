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The Earth is a Closed System - We Have Never left this Earth!
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69 views • March 01, 2020
Bill Nye, the Science Guy stated: "Now one thing I really want your generation to embrace is that the Earth is a CLOSED SYSTEM, we cannot leave the earth, there's no place to go, there's no place to throw your trash."
and
According to William Shatner: "There's no difference between science and science fiction...science and science fiction ...are the same thing!"
Always remember...Science doesn't lie - BUT IT CAN BE DONE WRONG.
Then on top of that, it can be manipulated to go along with the said narrative they are trying to push.
You decide......
and
According to William Shatner: "There's no difference between science and science fiction...science and science fiction ...are the same thing!"
Always remember...Science doesn't lie - BUT IT CAN BE DONE WRONG.
Then on top of that, it can be manipulated to go along with the said narrative they are trying to push.
You decide......
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