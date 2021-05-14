How to field dress a deer. By The Bearded Butchers! ( Instructions: 6 Step Process Based On Video Included)!1. Cut a hole around anus, approx 4 inches deep. (Animal is on it’s side).2. Turn the animal on it’s back and Poke your knife into the skin and begin cutting bottom up toward the chest. Keep the cut shallow and only cut through the skin. Then go back and cut deeper, making internal organs visible (as you make the cut pull to your left and separate the flesh). A deep cut will puncture the stomach and make your job messy and smelly. Cut from your starting point up to the sternum (bottom of rib cage).3. Then reach up inside and cut the diaphragm. Remove the diaphragm by cutting along the inside of the ribs. You will now be able to see the heart and lungs. The diaphragm is simply the thin wall of muscle that separates the chest cavity (heart and lungs) from the lower cavity (stomach and intestines).4. Get a hold of the heart with one hand, and with the other hand reach up with your knife and cut the esophagus (e-soph-a-gus, it’s a muscular tube that connects the throat to the stomach). You have to cut the esophagus to release that portion of the heart and lungs.5. Continue to pull downward, pulling all the stomach contents out (being careful not to cut them) until everything is out, then cut the large intestine (large intestine goes to the anus).6. Now go back around to the anus (and since the large intestine has been cut off, you can simply pull that anus piece right out). You do want to make sure to get the anus piece out, so you will have a complete pass through, from anus to where the stomach contents were.