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NASA are claiming they landed on Mars LOL
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1625 views • February 20, 2021
Ha ha NASA are trying to pass off cartoons, CGI & animations again as REAL FOOTAGE by LYING to the world that they've landed a craft on Mars 128,000,000 miles away.

Honestly folks, if you've never questioned the space narrative before, then start to take a look at it and question it, and you'll find the whole 'space' thing falls apart pretty damn quick, just like the covid narrative does.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9277851/Perseverance-rover-great-shape-says-NASA-2-2billion-rover-LANDS-successfully.html?fbclid=IwAR2fr67S329xXuCqehQEUubwcbt1D1HdVAvwOV5mNCtJAs_6gufPWoMbWcE

Source : https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/224166922777421
Charlie Cheswick
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nasamarscartoonscgibullshitanimations
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