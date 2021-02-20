NASA are claiming they landed on Mars LOL

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Honestly folks, if you've never questioned the space narrative before, then start to take a look at it and question it, and you'll find the whole 'space' thing falls apart pretty damn quick, just like the covid narrative does.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9277851/Perseverance-rover-great-shape-says-NASA-2-2billion-rover-LANDS-successfully.html?fbclid=IwAR2fr67S329xXuCqehQEUubwcbt1D1HdVAvwOV5mNCtJAs_6gufPWoMbWcE
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Charlie Cheswick