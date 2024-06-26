Food Shortage, Dollar Shortage & Face Shortage 06/26/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see that 13 Nations has sign an agreement to Engineer Global Famine by destroying our Food Supply. Walmart is replacing its price labels with digital screens, Japan dumps $63 Billion worth U.S. Bonds, and finally facial recognition scans at at all 430 “Federalized” Airports.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: