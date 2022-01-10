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The Fog Is Lifting: Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
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595 views • January 10, 2022
The Fog Is Lifting: Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
Excellent presentation
No person as died from Covid, there is no Covid. They manipulated and manufactured data, renaming illnesses as Covid, and now they have renamed Common Cold as Omicron, its all been a deception - and the vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do, Injure and KILL people.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UjREhY1sPyPq/
Excellent presentation
No person as died from Covid, there is no Covid. They manipulated and manufactured data, renaming illnesses as Covid, and now they have renamed Common Cold as Omicron, its all been a deception - and the vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do, Injure and KILL people.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UjREhY1sPyPq/
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