"AIDS" WAS SV40 AND HOMICIDAL PROTOCOLS
THE "VACCINE" BROUGHT "AIDS" BACK WITH A NEW NAME

Association Between SV40 and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/epdf/10.1080/10428190310001623784?needAccess=true

Conventional epidemiology and the link between SV40 and human cancers

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470204503010246/fulltext

Serological evidence of SV40 infections in HIV-infected and HIV-negative adults

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9557293/

aidscarcinogenicvaids

