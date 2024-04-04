Eclipse Part 5: Triggering in the Earth, OP Serpent Deity and a Tie to National Declarations

Some truth bombs are being dropped tonight! Amanda dives into what CERN and NASA are planning for the April 8th eclipse as well as the significance of locations, names and symbols. Tune in to also hear about how all this is tied to the sun god RA, the Spirit of Pythos, Easter and the transgender movement. Catch the broadcast live April 3, 2024 at 5pm ET.
