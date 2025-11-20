Dr. Peter S. Ruckman Preaching Sinner's Prayers (1960s-70s Compilation)

Is Robert Breaker of The Cloud Church correct about Dr. Peter S. Ruckman's early teachings on salvation? Breaker claims that from the 1950s to the early 1990s, Dr. Ruckman taught that salvation was by "belief in the blood alone," treating confession as a work.





This compilation of clips from the 1960s and 70s proves that this is false.













I would like to thank Brother Don, the Lord's bloodhound for Song of Solomon and the Romans study from him. I would like to thank Water in the Wilderness for providing most of the 1960s-1970s clips! Both are great guys. Check them out!









And finally, I would like to thank Brother Ed for God having him tell me to check my grammar in the video.





Timestamps are in the paste bin! https://pastebin.com/ZwTJDavM

