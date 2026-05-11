Flyers vs. Hurricanes | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 1 | May 2, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoff 2nd Round matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on May 2, 2026, where Dan Vladar made 20 saves for the Flyers and Logan Stankoven found the twine twice for the Hurricanes
00:00 1st Period
04:24 2nd Period
07:48 3rd Period