A Threat to America: Hamas Is Coming | The Weekly Scroll with Bill Cloud
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
153 followers
Follow
61 views • 9 months ago

In this episode of The Weekly Scroll, Bill Cloud takes a look at some startling, though not surprising, developments from Paris as the world came together for the Olympic games. Perhaps the most startling of events was, not in Europe however, but here in America -- in the nation's capital, no less -- as thousands of anti-Zionists demonstrated in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. And if there is any doubt as to their true and ultimate intent, they left us a message -- “Hamas is coming!” Yet as Bill shares in this video, the people of God should not despair, but recommit ourselves to the eternal truth of God's Word and remain resilient in the face of evil because, Yeshua is coming!

americathreathamas
