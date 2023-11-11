Create New Account
Globalist Conspiracies: Digital ID - and MEAT?
The Open Scroll
In this video, we talk about two globalist conspiracies. The Bill Gates-proposed Digital ID continues to make the news. Even Joe Rogan sees where this is leading, reading a passage from Revelation 13. Another conspiracy may seem very strange to you, the increasing drive to give meat a bad reputation. Why? Greed? Control? Harnessing the energy from a suffering humanity? Yes, yes, and yes.


Resources Referenced in this video:


Mark of the Beast & Cashless Society - Joe Rogan (heads up - crude language alert)

https://youtu.be/83SQ4A_fOy8


EU Declares Citizens Who Refuse Bill Gates’ Digital ID Will Be Excluded From Society

https://rumble.com/v3uxm6p-eu-declares-citizens-who-refuse-use-bill-gates-digital-id-will-be-excluded-.html


WEF Orders Govt’s To Begin Putting 'Cigarette-Style' Warnings on Meat Products

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/wef-orders-govts-to-begin-putting-cigarette-style-warnings-on-meat-products/


Joel Salatin - Polyface farm

https://youtu.be/smVYindYP3w


Mr Will Harris, on location at White Oak Pastures

https://youtu.be/aOnvdFeTAUg


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/newsComScriptureNov11.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

joe roganbill gatesditigal id

