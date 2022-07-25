IT'S TIME TO GIVE UP SPIRITUAL IGNORANCE! UNDERSTAND THE LORD'S BIBLE IN 30 MINUTES EPH. 5:17.

The ways of God are agape love, truth, and life John 14:6. The ways of men are death, lying, subjective truth, pseudo-science, and human suffering Gen. 2:17-4:24; Jer. 10:23. After, men rejected the ways of God for the ways of men in 340AD we were given a strong delusion2 Thess. 2:10, 11. We have been unable to distinguish between the bibles, preaching, religions, moral standards of men, and the ways of God: His Bible, His one faith Christianity and His Kingdom. But, for the second time, the Lord has granted unto us the wisdom from above 2 Thess. 2:8; James 3:15ff to realize that evil religious leaders in the kingdoms of men crucified the Lord 1 Cor. 2:6-8; John 11:48; 2 Thess. 2:4-8. Evil religious leaders are involved in the worst kinds of crimes against the most innocent of people. The Lord warned us to be patient in our suffering Job; James 5:11, because there is a second coming of the ways of the Lord. If you can understand Revelation 22, in the Bible from God, you can accept the Lord's invitation, to be a Christian a part of the one true religion from God! Then you can fight the good fight of faith wielding the sword of the Spirit, something that is exceeding abundantly greater than we ever dreamed possible Ephesians 2:7; 3:20; Isaiah 55:9.