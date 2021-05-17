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** THE BIG LIE! ** - Election Fraud has Already Been Proven by Arizona Recount Says Respected Auditor – InfoWars – 14/May/2021
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250 views • May 17, 2021
** Election Fraud has Already Been Proven by Arizona Recount Says Respected Auditor
- InfoWars, Alex Jones – 14/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=609ef3d1ffc2502c1a0d6fe8
-- Joe Hoft of https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the state of the Maricopa County vote audit, and how the mounting evidence points to voter fraud.
** Comments:
• So Puchenik was right! The ballots have the secret watermark :)
• It doesn't matter. No one gonna do sh!t. Welcome to hell. Get used to it. Its going to get worse. Going off into the woods and off grid will not save you. You will be found eventually and brought into the system or eliminated. The worst part about this is people would rather look for a coat tail to ride on into the new system so they have a leg up on the rest of the slaves. That's some weird psychological stuff right there. It just proves that no one cares about anyone but themselves. Oh so NOW Alex is trusting the plan?
• There are organized groups touring the country educating people on how our government works and what is happening. People are also organizing at local levels and states to get their audits done. AMERICANS ARE AWAKE. WE KNOW THE CORRUPT CONGRESS/COURTS PUT UP THE CHINESE PUPPET AND HIS KAMELTOE BROAD. DNI RATCLIFF TURNED OVER HIS REPORT BEFORE THE PAEDO BIDEN WAS INSTALLED THE FOREIGN INTERFERENCE OCCURRED SO HES A DUD. LET THEM SCREAM, PATRIOTS CONTINUE TO DO THE WORK AND EDUCATE THE PUBLIC. LOTS GOING ON THAT MSM FAKE NEWS DOES NOT REPORT AND ITS TIME FOLKS TO TURN THEIR BS OFF. LETS GET ENGAGED AND TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK!! BY THE WAY THE COVID SCAMDEMIC IS ALSO A FRAUD. SO TELL THE SCREAMING PAEDOPHILE DEMOCRATS TO GET OUT OF YOUR WAY AND LETS ROLL!!
• EVERYONE KNOWS THE ELECTION FRAUD IS VALID. OTHER STATES NEED TO FOLLOW AND JUST GET ON WITH IT!! THE COMMUNIST CRIMINAL PAEDOPHILE DEMOCRATS WILL SCREAM AND GO HYSTERICAL BECAUSE THE AMERICAN PUBLIC IS ON TO THEM!! LET THESE EVIL CRIMINALS SCREAM!! STATES GET YOUR AUDITS DONE!! WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE POWER!! LETS STEAMROLL OVER THESE CRIMINAL BASTARDS!!!
• Guaranteed, the American people will do nothing. The fraud was blatanty obvious on election night. Nothing was done. The Russion Collusion Hoax and multiple attemted criminal, treasonous coups against Trump were so obvious a 3 year old copuld see it. Still nothing done about it. Biden's obvious blatant real collusion and extorsion of the Unkraine government using tax payer dollars was all on National TV . Still nothing done. The American people are spineless and are getting what they deserve. Instead the fake insurrection on Capitol Hill ( take back of a stolen nation) should have happened in reality but it did not. SPINELESS. The 2nd A was designed exactly for this and is not being used. USA, you got and are experiencing exactly what you deserve. SLAVERY AND MASSIVE DEATH BY LOCKDOWN, MASKS AND INJECTIONS.
• selected not elected
• Now that the evidence is set in stone, it's time to start holding this responsible for the crime accountable for treason. That's the whole Biden administration and the elite globalist. Soros, Gates, Fauci, Palosi, Schumer, and the list goes on. Big tech and big pharma, on and on and on. Let's get started on this mission now. I'm ready, have been since February 2020.
• Things are being done, get on alternative channels and turn off msm. People are organizing everywhere. The COMMUNIST CRIMINAL PAEDOPHILE DEMOCRATS ARE SCREAMING AND FREAKING OUT BECAUSE THEYRE CAUGHT. THEY ONLY SERVE THEIR KLAUS SWAB GLOBALIST NAZI MASTERS. THEYVE BEEN CORRUPT AND BLACKMAILED FOR DECADES. ITS TIME TO LITERALLY RIP THAT MASK OFF THEIR FACE!! PAEDO BIDEN AND KAMELTOE HAVE NO CLOTHES!! EVERTHING IS A SCAM!! AMERICA HAS BEEN DUPED BY THESE CRIMINALS BUT WE ARE NOW AWAKE!!
• It doesn't matter. We already knew this and nothing is done about it. Trump is part of the deception that is our society. He pushed the vaccine too. Now we will see the repercussions. I have no desire for anything in this world. It's all fake. It's all a test of your souls. The only thing that matters is GOD.
• It just confirms what we already know. Everything was in plain sight and it didn’t make any difference
• there should be 2 signature's on a pick up or drop off for chain of custody. a republican and a Democrat. Every democrat should go to jail because all of them have broken law's. Multiple laws.
• Regardless of how many votes from Bidens administration, they CHEATED and they should all be disqualified. Stop the Wait‼️ Your vote will not change a thing in 3 years. Jan 6th was the answer...
- InfoWars, Alex Jones – 14/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=609ef3d1ffc2502c1a0d6fe8
-- Joe Hoft of https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the state of the Maricopa County vote audit, and how the mounting evidence points to voter fraud.
** Comments:
• So Puchenik was right! The ballots have the secret watermark :)
• It doesn't matter. No one gonna do sh!t. Welcome to hell. Get used to it. Its going to get worse. Going off into the woods and off grid will not save you. You will be found eventually and brought into the system or eliminated. The worst part about this is people would rather look for a coat tail to ride on into the new system so they have a leg up on the rest of the slaves. That's some weird psychological stuff right there. It just proves that no one cares about anyone but themselves. Oh so NOW Alex is trusting the plan?
• There are organized groups touring the country educating people on how our government works and what is happening. People are also organizing at local levels and states to get their audits done. AMERICANS ARE AWAKE. WE KNOW THE CORRUPT CONGRESS/COURTS PUT UP THE CHINESE PUPPET AND HIS KAMELTOE BROAD. DNI RATCLIFF TURNED OVER HIS REPORT BEFORE THE PAEDO BIDEN WAS INSTALLED THE FOREIGN INTERFERENCE OCCURRED SO HES A DUD. LET THEM SCREAM, PATRIOTS CONTINUE TO DO THE WORK AND EDUCATE THE PUBLIC. LOTS GOING ON THAT MSM FAKE NEWS DOES NOT REPORT AND ITS TIME FOLKS TO TURN THEIR BS OFF. LETS GET ENGAGED AND TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK!! BY THE WAY THE COVID SCAMDEMIC IS ALSO A FRAUD. SO TELL THE SCREAMING PAEDOPHILE DEMOCRATS TO GET OUT OF YOUR WAY AND LETS ROLL!!
• EVERYONE KNOWS THE ELECTION FRAUD IS VALID. OTHER STATES NEED TO FOLLOW AND JUST GET ON WITH IT!! THE COMMUNIST CRIMINAL PAEDOPHILE DEMOCRATS WILL SCREAM AND GO HYSTERICAL BECAUSE THE AMERICAN PUBLIC IS ON TO THEM!! LET THESE EVIL CRIMINALS SCREAM!! STATES GET YOUR AUDITS DONE!! WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE POWER!! LETS STEAMROLL OVER THESE CRIMINAL BASTARDS!!!
• Guaranteed, the American people will do nothing. The fraud was blatanty obvious on election night. Nothing was done. The Russion Collusion Hoax and multiple attemted criminal, treasonous coups against Trump were so obvious a 3 year old copuld see it. Still nothing done about it. Biden's obvious blatant real collusion and extorsion of the Unkraine government using tax payer dollars was all on National TV . Still nothing done. The American people are spineless and are getting what they deserve. Instead the fake insurrection on Capitol Hill ( take back of a stolen nation) should have happened in reality but it did not. SPINELESS. The 2nd A was designed exactly for this and is not being used. USA, you got and are experiencing exactly what you deserve. SLAVERY AND MASSIVE DEATH BY LOCKDOWN, MASKS AND INJECTIONS.
• selected not elected
• Now that the evidence is set in stone, it's time to start holding this responsible for the crime accountable for treason. That's the whole Biden administration and the elite globalist. Soros, Gates, Fauci, Palosi, Schumer, and the list goes on. Big tech and big pharma, on and on and on. Let's get started on this mission now. I'm ready, have been since February 2020.
• Things are being done, get on alternative channels and turn off msm. People are organizing everywhere. The COMMUNIST CRIMINAL PAEDOPHILE DEMOCRATS ARE SCREAMING AND FREAKING OUT BECAUSE THEYRE CAUGHT. THEY ONLY SERVE THEIR KLAUS SWAB GLOBALIST NAZI MASTERS. THEYVE BEEN CORRUPT AND BLACKMAILED FOR DECADES. ITS TIME TO LITERALLY RIP THAT MASK OFF THEIR FACE!! PAEDO BIDEN AND KAMELTOE HAVE NO CLOTHES!! EVERTHING IS A SCAM!! AMERICA HAS BEEN DUPED BY THESE CRIMINALS BUT WE ARE NOW AWAKE!!
• It doesn't matter. We already knew this and nothing is done about it. Trump is part of the deception that is our society. He pushed the vaccine too. Now we will see the repercussions. I have no desire for anything in this world. It's all fake. It's all a test of your souls. The only thing that matters is GOD.
• It just confirms what we already know. Everything was in plain sight and it didn’t make any difference
• there should be 2 signature's on a pick up or drop off for chain of custody. a republican and a Democrat. Every democrat should go to jail because all of them have broken law's. Multiple laws.
• Regardless of how many votes from Bidens administration, they CHEATED and they should all be disqualified. Stop the Wait‼️ Your vote will not change a thing in 3 years. Jan 6th was the answer...
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