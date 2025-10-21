BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Catholic Man Moment: Pride and Humility; Quotes to Live By
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
9 followers
10 views • 1 day ago

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director -  'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net


October 26th, 2025

Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time


Gospel

Luke 18:9-14

Jesus addressed this parable to those who were convinced of their own righteousness and despised everyone else. "Two people went up to the temple area to pray; one was a Pharisee and the other was a tax collector. The Pharisee took up his position and spoke this prayer to himself, 'O God, I thank you that I am not like the rest of humanity -- greedy, dishonest, adulterous -- or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week, and I pay tithes on my whole income.' But the tax collector stood off at a distance and would not even raise his eyes to heaven but beat his breast and prayed, 'O God, be merciful to me a sinner.' I tell you, the latter went home justified, not the former; for whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted."


https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/102625.cfm

chicagopridespiritualityreligionfaithcatholicmenhumilityfrank-j-casellachirstian
