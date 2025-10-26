The Happiness Secret

Happiness is the training of the mind to see the good in every situation. It is a form of courage – the ability to face life head on and know that no matter what happens you Will MAKE THE BEST OF IT.

You must do MORE than just look for it; you must CREATE it. Happiness is a matter of journey, not of destination, and is dependent only on ourselves to identify and embrace it.

Where do we start? What’s the protocol? Where’s the catapult? The ignition switch? What’s the fuel for the happiness machine?

Holistic Weight & Stress Management

https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/holistic-weight-stress-management

