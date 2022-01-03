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1/1/2022 Miles Guo: We grow in the negativity of others, to grow & mature rapidly in self-respect. There is only one reason that we are the ones who eliminate communism. Everyone is a butterfly; everyone can trigger the butterfly effect. When I live broadcast today, I feel that it is the result of the common growth, breathing, and struggle of all of our lives.You have been working on a great cause, something you might not fully appreciate its importance at this point in time.