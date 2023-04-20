https://gettr.com/post/p2evivbd193

4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Fellow fighter Little Lamb: After Mr. Miles Guo’s live interview on VOA was cut off on April 19, 2017, more and more people joined the Whistleblowers’ Movement. After Mr. Guo’s illegal imprisonment on March 15, 2023, the righteous forces around the world have gathered to take down the CCP. The tide of taking down the CCP is unstoppable!

#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/19/2023【419事件六周年】战友小羊: 419断播门让更多人参与了爆料革命，而315郭先生被拘捕事件则让全世界正义力量集结灭共，灭共大潮已势不可挡！

#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



