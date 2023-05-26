What is 666 and the Mark of the Beast?

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Sep 24, 2016
My goal this week is to share with you the Catholic Church’s teaching on Revelation 13, the Mark of the Beast, 666, and the history of Rome as it relates to both topics.
Last month we had an episode called Catholic View of the End Times and Tribulation Episode 62. It was so popular that I wanted to do a sequel to it. So in this episode (Episode 66) we’ll look at the idea of the Antichrist and 666 in more detail.
Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k
This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzlSqQR2TZw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.