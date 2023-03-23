Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Trial of Jesus Christ
5 views
channel image
Finnish Blessing Productions
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Before Easter Story. The Trial of Jesus is told in the Bible for example in John 18 verses 12-40 and John 19 verses 1-12. Sunday School or - Club material told and song by retired Finnish children's advisor S.M.T.. Flanellettes purchased from Lastenmissio / Child Evangelism Fellowship. Free sound effects by Pixabay. Choir by Helen Howarth Lemmel (1863-1961) Turn your eyes upon Jesus https://www.hymnal.net/en/hymn/h/645 . Blessed Easter! For nonprofit use only.

Keywords
easterjesuschristianitytrialsunday schoolbiblestory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket