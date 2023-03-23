The Trial of Jesus Christ

Before Easter Story. The Trial of Jesus is told in the Bible for example in John 18 verses 12-40 and John 19 verses 1-12. Sunday School or - Club material told and song by retired Finnish children's advisor S.M.T.. Flanellettes purchased from Lastenmissio / Child Evangelism Fellowship. Free sound effects by Pixabay. Choir by Helen Howarth Lemmel (1863-1961) Turn your eyes upon Jesus https://www.hymnal.net/en/hymn/h/645 . Blessed Easter! For nonprofit use only.

