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DR. BHAKDI EXPLAINS WHY COVID VACCINES CAN NEVER WORK
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52 views • December 01, 2021
Everyone knows we cannot cure the common cold. A cold is a coronavirus. The same reason they can't stop the common cold is why they can't stop COVID-19.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr Sucharit Bhakdi talks about how people don't understand why vaccinated people still get COVID, how the vaccine bypasses the normal way humans come in contact with a coronavirus, and warns of the damage to your cells - https://rumble.com/vpw1y9-the-covid-vaccines-were-designed-to-fail.html
2) Epoch TV - Facts Matter: Despite over 90% vaccination rate, South Korea sees outbreak in COVID Cases - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmq2ebcp4ZA&;t=441s
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr Sucharit Bhakdi talks about how people don't understand why vaccinated people still get COVID, how the vaccine bypasses the normal way humans come in contact with a coronavirus, and warns of the damage to your cells - https://rumble.com/vpw1y9-the-covid-vaccines-were-designed-to-fail.html
2) Epoch TV - Facts Matter: Despite over 90% vaccination rate, South Korea sees outbreak in COVID Cases - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmq2ebcp4ZA&;t=441s
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