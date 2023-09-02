Clay Clark Lays Out the Facts You Need to Know About Vivek Ramaswamy - Emerald Robinson

(Aug 31, 2023) Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? Clay Clark joins Emerald Robinson to shine a spotlight on this slick, young politician who seems to have materialized out of thin air in similar fashion to Barack Hussein Obama.
Clay Clark's "Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy?" webpage: https://timetofreeamerica.com/vivek-ramaswamy/#scroll-content
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v3dqmne-clay-clark-lays-out-the-facts-you-need-to-know-about-vivek-ramaswamy.html
