Clay Clark Lays Out the Facts You Need to Know About Vivek Ramaswamy - Emerald Robinson
Published Yesterday

(Aug 31, 2023) Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? Clay Clark joins Emerald Robinson to shine a spotlight on this slick, young politician who seems to have materialized out of thin air in similar fashion to Barack Hussein Obama.


Clay Clark's "Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy?" webpage: https://timetofreeamerica.com/vivek-ramaswamy/#scroll-content


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v3dqmne-clay-clark-lays-out-the-facts-you-need-to-know-about-vivek-ramaswamy.html

current eventspoliticsresearchhistorypoliticianbackgroundclay clarkemerald robinsonvivek ramaswamythe absolute truth

