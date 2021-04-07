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Must Watch! PlanDemic Part 1: Dr. JUDY MIKOVITZ's STORY
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361 views • April 07, 2021
AN Interview with one of the most insightful persons to voice an opinion on the fraud that is rampant in the money making unethical pursuits that is known as science. Science is the logical systematic pursuit of knowledge not the self aggrandizing pursuit of power and money!
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