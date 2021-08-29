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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Dr. Michael Yeadon
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362 views • August 29, 2021
Quite interesting interview and I agree and thank for nearly everything he says BUt, unfotunately, Dr lYEADON IS SUBSCRIBING HIMSELF TO THE NARRATIVE THAT HE SAYS HE'S AGAINST.
HE IS SAYING THERE IS A VIRUS (like Robert Malone, talking BS about virus and variants...) What are they playing? Terrified to think they might be controlled opposition - THERE HAS NEVER BEEN AN ISOLATION OF
THE SO CALLED sars cov 2! NO proof it exists in physical world!
HE IS SAYING THERE IS A VIRUS (like Robert Malone, talking BS about virus and variants...) What are they playing? Terrified to think they might be controlled opposition - THERE HAS NEVER BEEN AN ISOLATION OF
THE SO CALLED sars cov 2! NO proof it exists in physical world!
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