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BRAWL IN CHURCH - One Versus All Congregation
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687 views • October 26, 2021
Brawl in a Canadian Church because one guy was not wearing a "mask"? It was one guy vs. the whole congregation.
This is the Church, right? What's your Thought?
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This is the Church, right? What's your Thought?
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