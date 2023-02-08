Are you still questioning the FAKE moonlandings? (Think Outside The Map)

Is questioning the FAKE Moonlandings, still a thing?



Told you that they went to the Moon, when Moon is a Plasma phenomena, a light and noone can EVER go there...and you believed them?

Told you that on 9/11 a physical impossibility happened, where paper planes crashed on a STEEL structure and the structures disintegrated in thin air, together with a building that was never hit by paper planes...and you believed them?

Told you, there are invisible enemies that want to kill you, so you need to fight them by staying safe inside your cage while injecting yourself with an untested substance that is safe and effective....and you believed them?

Told you that wars are happening all around you, and that there are good guys and bad guys, so you need to choose sides, but no matter what, CRISIS is falling upon your head...and you believe them?

VIBES of COSMOS does not want followers and is NOT some sort of influencers that beg your likes.

VoC, doesn't live to count subs or thumps.

VoC talks about an idea and takes your realization of our Geocentric Universe a step or two further.

Our books are not gospels.

Apply your Critical Thinking and believe nobody!

Mirrored from Think Outside The Map @Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ThinkOutsideTheGlobe:b