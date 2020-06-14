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FBN panel on importance of keeping US open during possible second virus wave
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24 views • June 14, 2020
Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson and Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Sigel discuss the coronavirus pandemic with FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs. #FoxBusiness
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