CoVid Cops Gone Wild : Police assault Cafe Owner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
KATE AND LUC’S CAFE 213 BURNAGE ROAD, MANCHESTER? THESE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN FIGHTING AGAINST LOCKDOWN FOR MONTHS. THEY ARE STILL CONTINUING TO DO SO!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyGCg_2wwLE
THEGREATREOPENING