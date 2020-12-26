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Surprise! Trump Met With Pence Before The Holiday Break And Guess What..
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1203 views • December 26, 2020
This video describes another strategy for guaranteeing that the electors that were submitted from the fraudulent election results in the "swing states" can be rejected by VP Pence. See links below for the written strategy.
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ARTICLE LINKS:
https://twitter.com/Raiklin/status/13...
https://twitter.com/Raiklin/status/13...
Other videos from "SCREEN HOOPLA"
https://www.youtube.com/c/ScreenHoopla/videos....
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ARTICLE LINKS:
https://twitter.com/Raiklin/status/13...
https://twitter.com/Raiklin/status/13...
Other videos from "SCREEN HOOPLA"
https://www.youtube.com/c/ScreenHoopla/videos....
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