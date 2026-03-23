BUTT-HURT TACO-DON TURNS THE EXTORTION SCREWS ON THE GULF STATES

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SLEAZY NEW YORK REAL ESTATE STYLE
"A CATASTROPHIC Failure!" Robert Pape
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrzbaZpVMgM
Salem Al-Jahouri (The Cradle) https://thecradle.co/articles/us-demands-trillions-in-war-ransom-from-arab-persian-gulf-allies-report
Six Conditions to End the War https://www.palestinechronicle.com/six-conditions-to-end-the-war-iran-defines-endgame-in-unprecedented-shift/
Saudi-US Investment Deals https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-us-investment-deals-worth-us-575-billion-to-reshape-the-future-economy-302620886.html
US asks trillions in 'ransom' (Press TV - Iran) https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/21/765669/US-asks-trillions-in--ransom-from-Persian-Gulf-states-over-Iran-war-Report
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Mirrored - Remarque88
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