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7/17/26 TRUMP STRATEGY: PRC ESPIONAGE/INTELLIGENCE TRE_SON, RUBIO/BESSENT: CUBA/NGO $$, UKR: PALANT_R CAPTURE!!
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7/17/26 President Trump is executing a step-by-step unraveling of Globalist control over US elections & US intelligence agencies & the federal government! Last night's address was phase one: exposing the CCP's role, remote access to the voting machines & the US Intelligence traitors who committed treason!! Now Rubio & Bessent have informed 70 countries that they are coming to break up the foreign NGO's undermining American sovereignty & will seize their $$/assets! Also, Zelensky's government is collapsing as it's revealed that their military has been fused with Palantir, the Defense Minister responsible is fired & protests erupt in Kiev! CALL Your Congress Members! Demand the Save America Act be passed, in Full! We ARE FREE!


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Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!

https://america250.org/

Look up Your Local Events!


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Volunteer to Fight Election Fraud Locally!

https://www.electionintegritynetwork.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


Let's get Mark Lynch into SC Senate!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


View the Election Crime documents & Trump's Election speech here:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/election-integrity/


Transcript of President's Trump's National Address on Election Integrity Threats: (please support Forbidden.tv)

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/liberation-day?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1658626&post_id=207386180&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


FBI Agent who hid CCP Election espionage crimes and deep state treason in 2020 election:

https://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2026/07/17/meet-the-rogue-fbi-bureaucrat-who-said-she-ran-a-shadow-government/


GW Pundit massive expose: 800 pg report on Election Crimes:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/massive-election-corruption-report-search-warrant-investigation-lists/


Tsunami threat to Mexico/Guatamala after massive 7.4 EQ strikes off the coast:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/powerful-magnitude-7-4-earthquake-strikes-coast-mexico/


Zelensky fires Defense Minister and POTUS hopeful, Federov, thousands protest in Kiev:

https://www.rt.com/russia/643150-zelensky-sacks-defense-minister-protests/

Zelensky installs SBU Chief, Kharma to replace Federov as Defense Minister:

https://www.rt.com/russia/643171-medvedchuk-zelensky-defense-minister/


Dominion acquired by Liberty-Vote in Oct. '25, pure rebranding only:

https://www.votebeat.org/2025/11/17/dominion-voting-systems-sold-to-liberty-vote-scott-leiendecker/


Alex Jones: Secret Founders of the Q Operation-Movement Were Just Revealed:

https://www.alexjoneslive.com/2026/06/12/the-secret-founders-of-the-q-operation-movement-were-just-revealed/


David Icke breaks down in 5 mins why we must employ our Higher Mind to break through the matrix:

https://rumble.com/v7cjvto-mirror-grasping-this-is-vital.-please-share.-no-music-version.html

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7cw5mk-71726.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Watch You Are Free TVs latest Interview on Neuro-plasticity w/ the Ess60/c60evo crew!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ubQakd258


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15%-off C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

(channel supporters receive 15% off code!


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


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