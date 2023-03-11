Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2022 Freedom Revolution Music Video Montage
4 views
channel image
InevitableTruth
Published Yesterday |

A Video I Started Putting Together A Year Ago. What Started Out As A Canadian Mandate Protest Turned Out To Be A Worldwide Freedom Revolution. Hope It Works Out In 2024. Then I Can Move To Pentiction For Good.

Watch On Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BcbN7uJEeDt/

Watch On Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v2comta-2022-freedom-revolution-music-video-montage.-x2..html

Original Song From YouTube:

USA For Africa - We Are The World (1985) HQ.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58t_GOIvz8k

Keywords
revolutionfreedomrallycanadiantruckersfreedom freedomrally protesttruckersprotest trump2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket