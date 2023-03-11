A Video I Started Putting Together A Year Ago. What Started Out As A Canadian Mandate Protest Turned Out To Be A Worldwide Freedom Revolution. Hope It Works Out In 2024. Then I Can Move To Pentiction For Good.
Watch On Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BcbN7uJEeDt/
Watch On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v2comta-2022-freedom-revolution-music-video-montage.-x2..html
Original Song From YouTube:
USA For Africa - We Are The World (1985) HQ.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58t_GOIvz8k
