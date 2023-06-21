Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 20

▪️Russian troops launched massive strikes on targets in Ukraine.

In Lviv, the SBU building was hit, and in Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv, AFU facilities were hit.

▪️The AFU increased the intensity of artillery shelling of the Bryansk region border territories.

The villages of Brakhlov, Azarovka and Kurkovichi came under AFU fire: residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

▪️Fighting has intensified near Kreminna, where Russian paratroopers occupied several AFU strongholds in the Serebryansʹkyy forestry.

The AFU command is trying to keep the situation under control with massive artillery strikes, including against its own positions.

▪️In the Soledar direction, the AFU launched a series of attacks on Russian positions near Yakovlivka and Sakko i Vantsetti.

All offensive attempts were suppressed by concentrated small arms and artillery fire.

▪️Russian troops launched a massive strike on military facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

AFU locations in hotels and holiday homes, as well as equipment repair bases, were hit.

▪️In the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

The AFU continues its attacks in the direction of Robotyne, but they are unsuccessful.

▪️To the west, heavy fighting continues near P'yatykhatky. Russian units again left the village and withdrew to previously prepared positions on the surrounding heights.

After that, massive artillery strikes were launched against the advancing AFU units.