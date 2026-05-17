Samson was a forerunner of Jesus Christ. He was a brutally violent man who wrote not books and preached no sermons. The angel of the Lord visited a barren woman and told her she would bear a savior of Israel. Samson was full of the Holy Spirit. The parallels between himself and the Story of Jesus Christ are too big to overlook.

Samson was a man of violence. He, and Jephthah, were unconventional men with unconventional methods yet both were profoundly Christian man and full of the Spirit of God.

Like Ireland and England today, ancient Israel was overrun with pagan illegal aliens. They needs Christian warriors to drive out the invaders and to destroy the traitors in the heart of our White and Christian countries.

Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com



