Why Does MSM Ignore Legacy Drug Cures for COVID-19??, 3150

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Last night, Laura Ingraham did another great story on hydroxychloroquine – HCQ. She opened with a short bit from a CNN host sort of interviewing Trump Campaign’s Communication Director, Tim Murtaugh:

[insert from: “… joining me now … to “… ¬¬regardless.”]

This is so important for people to understand; there are treatments. HCQ is about 91% effective.

Just this week, a new study done in Bangladesh showed that the legacy anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin combined with one of the oldest of legacy antibiotics, Doxycycline, cured COVID-19 patients 98% of the time.

Then, two weeks ago a new legacy drug showed great results – Favipiravir – was found to be 96% effective. In fact, according to this story about this drug in TrialSite News of July 10, 2020:

“The U.S. Department of Defense spent over $200 million testing it in clinical trials just five years ago for exactly the kind of pandemic now faced. Why don’t Americans hear more about it?”

“Although there are a couple Favipiravir clinical trials in the United States, why isn’t the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) discussing this drug? Why does the press tend to avoid it in the United States while continuously discussing Remdesivir?”

Very good question.

Could it be that these legacy drugs cost about $10 per person to provide a cure. Remdesivir costs between $3 and $4,000 per person to treat, and it’s only 65% effective. So, for every million people treated with Remdesivir – which is still the only drug officially approved for the treatment of COVID-19 – that is a cost of $3 billion, and there are 330 million Americans out there.

Back to Dr. Risch:

[insert at: “As to the FDA…” to “…at this point.”]

Yes, you have, Laura. And this needs to be said, without you and Tucker, none of this would be nearing the surface now. And this suppression of a cure is THE most critical of the hoax exploits. Why? Because if there is a cure – or cures – and I forgot to mention the additional 3 anti-inflammatory medications that have now shown positive results as well – this coup could not hold together if there was a cure in the back of everyone’s mind. With a cure, there would be no fear.

According to Dr. Risch:

[“… once we have a handle on treatment. …”]

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.