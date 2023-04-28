Create New Account
The Lake of Fire & Eternal Destiny (The Mark of the Beast Part 3)
Brenda Weltner
Published Yesterday

WHO will take the mark of the Beast? What is the eternal destiny of those who take the mark? Who goes to ‘heaven’ and who goes to ‘hell’? How does God’s ‘foreknowledge’ play into this? Salvation playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvQoUDU6uC0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-2iNDAt2l4muI7Y-8rR-lR Eternal Destiny playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW9VpnL9knAar85Ph5T69XXf Letters to the Seven Churches playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fdLTCBc3II&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8RmCWcVP9phQp4hPifCvd3 Book of Life/Holy City playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36hTVzHNxT0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-g6g1zQfeHM5WCN25iL6DP Bema Seat and Great White Throne Judgment series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvJRBbZKsvE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp Sonship, and Cain, the ‘Rejected Son’ video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROKS6SwjgBE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW9WJkDMQ7ZPubFAuHtq2Dgd Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link

electionheavenhellpredestinationeschatology

