2020 Election Records Seized

Jan 29, 2026 - Will the official review of fraud prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Donald Trump secured his re-election victory in 2020 except for the cheating by Democrats? Let’s look at the facts, the fraud, and the fallout from such a determination.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

Become a paid subscriber ($8/Month) to support our work