Dr. Meryl Nass: The CDC Lied to Us at the Sept 1st ACIP Meeting. Don't Be Scared into Taking the Booster

https://gnews.org/post/p1j9laf83
09/06/2022 Dr. Meryl Nass: A lot of people are getting COVID now, but it’s not severe. So don’t worry about it. Especially if you have access to medications. You won’t need to be hospitalized. You won’t die from the COVID strains out now. Definitely should not take these new ones because if anything, they’re likely to be more dangerous than the ones that came before
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.