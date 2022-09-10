Dr. Meryl Nass: The CDC Lied to Us at the Sept 1st ACIP Meeting. Don't Be Scared into Taking the Booster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1j9laf83
09/06/2022 Dr. Meryl Nass: A lot of people are getting COVID now, but it’s not severe. So don’t worry about it. Especially if you have access to medications. You won’t need to be hospitalized. You won’t die from the COVID strains out now. Definitely should not take these new ones because if anything, they’re likely to be more dangerous than the ones that came before