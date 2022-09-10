Create New Account
Dr. Meryl Nass: The CDC Lied to Us at the Sept 1st ACIP Meeting. Don't Be Scared into Taking the Booster
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1j9laf83

09/06/2022 Dr. Meryl Nass: A lot of people are getting COVID now, but it’s not severe. So don’t worry about it. Especially if you have access to medications. You won’t need to be hospitalized. You won’t die from the COVID strains out now. Definitely should not take these new ones because if anything, they’re likely to be more dangerous than the ones that came before

Keywords
