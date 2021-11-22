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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 14) You will be a Crazy to allow anyone to Jab you - Justice Anna Webinar
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40 views • November 22, 2021
You will be a BAD shit crazy if you allow someone to jab you. The one thing we know for sure that those jabs are NOT vaccines, and your legal justification to refuse the jab is: sorry, am allergic to the vaccine. The corporations will come to an end and all their board members will be accountable and straighten up. Those criminal corporations are causing death and injuries to people around the world. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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